Odeefoo Oteng Korankye Education Fund donates to schools 

By Albert Allotey

Berekuso (E/R), July 11, GNA – The Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II Education Fund has donated examination kits to 16 schools in Akuapem South Municipality in the Eastern Region and Ga West Municipality.

This was to support, especially the students, who are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the areas.

The schools included Berekuso A/B Junior High School (JHS), M/A JHS, Ayim JHS, Adenkrebi JHS, Adusa JHS, Nsakyi JHS, Otiakrom JHS, Kitase JHS, and Konkonuru JHS.

Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II, the Chief of Berekuso, Founder and President of the Fund, in a statement advised the students who are writing the BECE to avoid examination malpractices, which could thwart their efforts.

He said the Fund was guided by the mission to support educational achievement for children towards a brighter future for communities.

Odeefoo Korankye also the Twafohene of Akuapem said; “We feel privileged to be a part of a collective voice and action of excellence for education and purposeful development.

“Thus far the fund has received support from members of the Berekuso community and other residents of surrounding communities who have chosen to support this vision and sense of optimism about the future.”

He said the Fund was partnering other organisations to facilitate collective action towards quality education in the areas and expressed happiness for supporting the BECE candidates.

