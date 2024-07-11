Mahama launches Russian language version of his memoir “My First Coup D’etat…” in Moscow

Accra, July 11, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched the Russian language translation of his memoir, ‘My First Coup D’etat and Other Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa”, at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, Russia.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the book encompassed tales of Mr Mahama’s youth in Ghana and the shifting sands of Africa’s socio-political landscape from the 1970s through the 1990s.

Mr Mahama noted that it was an honour to see the book now accessible in Russian, adding to the Portuguese version and, of course, the original English published in 2012.

He said one Chapter he believed, would resonate deeply with the Russian audience was his time as a student at the Institute of Social Sciences in Moscow.

“The era of Gorbachev and Perestroika was a time of significant change, and I was fortunate to engage in thought-provoking discussions on socialism with my inspirational philosophy lecturer, Mr Gudoshnik. His open and interactive teaching method has stayed with me and forms a crucial part of my narrative,” he stated.

He extended his sincere gratitude to the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Russia-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship Association, and all the friends involved in the project.

Mr Mahama said to the Russian friends and all who were curious about Africa’s journey that the book offered a window into the continent’s heart and soul, presented in a style that was both easy to read and journalistically engaging.

“I am hopeful that it will enrich your understanding of Africa’s past and inspire reflection on our shared global future.”

GNA

