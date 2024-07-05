OccupyBoG protest: Minority hints of second protest

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 5, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament is planning another protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, after their first attempt to present their petition was unsuccessful.

According to a source close to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the upcoming protest will begin in Accra’s suburb of Obra Spot.

“From there, the protesters will march through notable locations such as Farisco, Kingsway, and Rawlings Park before concluding at the BoG headquarters, where they hope to present their petition to the Governor personally.

“Mr Mahama Ayariga, the NDC MP for Bawku Central, will lead the protest once the necessary authorisation and clearance from the police have been obtained,” the source told the GNA.

The NDC MP has long sought to hold the BoG Governor accountable, submitting a series of demands and petitions to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and other relevant state bodies regarding the alleged bank’s debts, the construction of the new Head Office complex, and the Governor’s multi-million-dollar residence, among other issues.

Among the issues, the protesters would like to address are alleged monetary policies, inflation, and the overall management of the country’s financial system. The Minority believes that these issues have not been adequately addressed, necessitating another round of demonstrations.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, a coalition of Minority MPs, NDC supporters, and various interest groups staged the #OccupyBoG protest, demanding Dr Addison and his deputies resign over allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized currency printing.

During that protest march, it was reported that the Minority’s attempt to directly hand over their petition to the Governor was foiled when it was claimed that the head of security received it instead.

As a result, the Minority MPs and other protesters demanded direct communication with the Governor on issues concerning the Central Bank’s policy and operations.

GNA

