KNUST Career Services Centre partners GCB Bank PLC/GNPC to host KNUST Career Fair 2024

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 5, GNA – The Career Services Centre at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in collaboration with GCB Bank PLC, Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) and other partners organised the KNUST Career Fair 2024.

It is a platform where employers and potential employees (top talents from KNUST) connect, collaborate and share career opportunities.

A statement issued by the KNUST, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Fair was held on the theme: “Collaborating for Mutually Beneficial Outcomes”, at the Great Hall of the University.”

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, in her address, remarked that the fair transcends a mere series of booth activities and presentations.

She noted that it represented a pivotal opportunity for students to engage with potential employers and gain invaluable insights into the professional world beyond campus.

She emphasised that in today’s rapidly evolving job market, students must be proactive, adaptable, and well-informed about the opportunities and challenges.

“This fair provides a unique platform to connect with industry leaders and ask relevant questions. The connections made here today will pave the way for internships, mentorships, and future employment opportunities,” she advised.

Professor Dickson also expressed her gratitude to the sponsors of the fair and the industry partners for their support.

GNA

