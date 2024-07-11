Obuasi East: Health workers provide first aid for BECE candidates at all centres  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), July 10, GNA – Health workers are providing first aid care for candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at all eight centres within the Obuasi East District.

The idea is to ensure prompt care for candidates who may have health issues while writing their final examination.

Mr. Kwabena Owusu Nketiah, the District Director of Education, made this known during a tour of examination centres by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Faustina Amissah.

He said the initiative was one of several interventions put in place by the Directorate in collaboration with the District Assembly and AngloGold Ashanti, to ensure the examination was smooth without hitches.

“As I speak with you now with the support of our stakeholders, we have organised four mocks for the candidates to adequately prepare them for the exams.

We are optimistic that, this has helped them to familiarise themselves with how the exams could go,” he noted.

He further revealed that the Directorate was providing lunch for all invigilators throughout the week-long exercise.

Madam Amissah said she embarked on the tour to encourage the candidates to face the exams with confidence and determination.

She was hopeful that the measures put in place by the Education Directorate and the Assembly ahead of the examinations were enough to help them come out with flying colours.

The DCE again stated that a key motivating factor for the students was the fact that they could go to Senior High/Technical School for free if they passed their examination.

She said technical education was important in shaping the lives of those who would want to acquire practical skills and hands-on experience in technical and vocational training.

Dr Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament (MP), said the government had made it easier for children to transition from Junior High School to Senior High School, and that should be a motivation for the students to pass their exams.

He said the measures put in place by himself, the Assembly and the Education Directorate would provide the catalyst needed for the students to pass the exams.

A total of 1,790, including 852 males and 938 females, are sitting for the exams in the district.

GNA

