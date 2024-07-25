NPP Sissala East Women mobilise to “break the eight”

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu (UWR), July 25, GNA – Madam Fadila Luri, the Sissala East Constituency Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has mobilised the women in the constituency to support the NPP’s bid to “Break the Eight”.

Political parties, which have won the general elections since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in Ghana have mostly had two terms, each for four years, hence the expression; “Break the Eight”, is to help break the eight-year cycle.

At a women’s conference Madam Luri organised at Tumu in the Upper West Region, she said: “Despite the busy farming season, the women’s wing is committed to supporting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid and Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku’s re-election as the Member of Parliament for the Sissala East.”

She said women had not been left out in the activities of the governing party, the reason the Government was expanding education, health and other sectors to ensure children and their mothers lived under improved conditions.

She promised to continue to engage them to ensure their development and that of their communities.

Mr Ibrahim Bilali, the Sissala East Constituency Organizer of the Party, called for increased support for the party to achieve victory in the elections.

Mr Suarah Bakuri Tahiru, the Sissala East Constituency Chairman, tasked the women to spread the message and ensure the party was retained.

Madam Nancy A. Dery, the Upper West Regional Women’s Organizer, reminded the women of the party’s achievements and urged them not to be deceived by opposition propaganda.

Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Member of Parliament for Sissala East, expressed appreciation for the support and highlighted his achievements in the constituency.

The attendees included women from all the constituency branches, regional women organisers, the Municipal Chief Executive, electoral area coordinators, and constituency executives from Sissala East and West.

