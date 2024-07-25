Hearts for Children Foundation donates industrial machines to NTI

By Benjamin Akoto

Nsoatre (B/R), July 25, GNA – The Hearts for Children Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality has donated 26 industrial machines to enhance practical teaching at the Nsoatre Technical Institute (NTI).

The NTI is a vocational training institute operating under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NVTI) system with a student population of 550, consisting of both male and female students offering nine NVTI programmes.

The donation was to help the students to develop the necessary skills for a successful career in their chosen fields.

Mr Emmanuel Darko, the Principal of the School, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the Foundation for the support in advancing the cause of quality education and training opportunities for the students.

He said the items would have a significant impact on the school’s ability to fulfill its mission, ensuring that they would be utilised effectively for the development and growth of the students.

Mr Darko also highlighted the pressing need for improved training facilities, equipment and infrastructure within the school.

He appealed to stakeholders and partners to consider supporting the school to upgrade its infrastructure and training equipment, recognising the vital role they played in shaping the future of the students.

Mr Johan Hammink, a Board Member of the Foundation, stressed the importance of vocational training in the modern era and its ability to increase one’s chances of securing a job after training.

He elaborated on the Foundation’s commitment to education and cited its recent assessments of basic schools in Nsoatre over the past two years.

Per the assessments, it was discovered that there were over 10,000 students in the basic schools of Nsoatre and its surrounding villages.

He said data provided valuable insights into the educational landscape of the area and helped identify areas for improvement and support.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

