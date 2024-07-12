NPP Parliamentary for Lower Manya Krobo Donates to GES  

By Kamal Ahmed

Nuaso (E/R), July 12, GNA – Mr. Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region, has donated items worth Gh¢130,000 to the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Ghana Education Service.

The items, including 18 refrigerators, 14 32-inch flat-screen television sets and seven sets of gas cookers were presented to redeem a pledge made to the GES in the municipality to support, the ‘Teacher Award’ initiative.

Mr. Tetteh, also the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party said during the donation event that teachers played a critical role in shaping a nation and the award initiative slated for July 23, 2024, to reward hardworking teachers in the municipality was very necessary.

Teachers’ well-being, Mr. Tetteh mentioned must come first in national development as they contributed greatly to nurturing the younger generation to take up leadership roles.

“We need to help the education directorate so that they can prepare our children to be useful leaders in the near future” he said.

Mr. Tetteh indicated that to show his commitment to promoting quality education, he built the first office for the municipal GES after 46 years of renting.

“My objective is to ensure that the difficulties confronting education in Lower Manya are addressed, which is why I aspire to be a member of parliament,” he stated

He pledged again to continue to support education through the provision of furniture and infrastructure infrastructural improvement when he is elected as the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Mr. Samuel Kwesi Tettey, the Lower Krobo Municipal Director for Education, thanked the MCE for the nice gesture and stated that the directorate appreciated his unwavering support.

He urged educators to put in a lot of effort wherever they are to improve the quality of education in the Municipality.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

