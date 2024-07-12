MPs support BECE Candidates with 2000 mathematical sets 

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), July 12, GNA – The Members of Parliament for the Yilo Krobo and Asuogyaman Constituencies have supported the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates with 2000 mathematical sets and a sum of Gh¢14,000 as fare to the BECE centres.

Mr. Albert Nyakotey, the MP for the Yilo Krobo Constituency presented the 2000 mathematical sets to BECE candidates in 82 Junior High Schools consisting public and private schools in the constituency.

While Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the MP for the Asuogyaman Constituency gave out GHS1000 each to public schools in 14 underserved communities to help transport candidates safely to the writing centres.

The beneficiary communities included Asegya, Dodi Asantekrom, Sedorm, Yeniama, Nkwakubew, Sapor, Abomayaw, Anyensu, Mpakadan, Adjena Donor, Nyameben, Agyabui, Gyakiti, and Anyaase communities.

“As a token of my support, I have donated a cash amount of GHC1,000 each to schools in some 14 remote communities in the district to be used to arrange for transportation of their candidates to and from their examination centres,” he said.

Mr. Nyarko advised the candidates to make the constituency proud by writing well to attain flying colors in the BECE.

Rev. Peter Attah Bilson, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Director of Education, who received the mathematical sets expressed his gratitude to the MP for supporting the candidates.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

