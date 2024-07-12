North America Alumni group of SECKO donates laptops, to Philip Ewuley-Armah Library at Sekondi College 

By P.K. Yankey

Essipong (W/R), July 12, GNA – The North-America group of the Sekondi College Old Students Association (SEKCOSA) has presented 20 laptops and accessories to the Philip Ewuley-Armah Centre for Academic Excellence located in the college.

The donation formed part of moves to contribute their widow’s mite to the memory of the late Philip Ewuley-Armah, Senior Prefect of the 1988 batch of Sixth Formers of SEKCO who passed on in the United States of America last year.

The surviving widow of Mr. Ewuley-Armah and children built the centre in memory of the late husband whom she testified believed in his alma mater as the best Senior High School, then secondary school.

Mrs. Adwoa Dako, the President of SEKCOSA, made the presentation to the headmistress of the school on behalf of the North-America alumni.

She expressed gratitude to the Alumni for giving back to the school, especially to the memory of the late Philip Ewuley-Armah who believed strongly in education and appealed to other members of SEKCOSA to turn around and support the school’s growth.

Mrs. Guddy Kermah, Headmistress of the Sekondi College, who received the laptops and accessories on behalf of the school, thanked the North-America Alumni of SEKCO for stocking the Philip Ewuley-Armah Library with tools of modern technology.

She hoped the laptops would afford students the opportunity to be in tune with Information, Communication, Technology (ICT) to fit into a globalized village.

Mrs. Kermah assured the North America Alumni of putting the laptops to good use and called on other members of the alumni to come on board to assist the school.

GNA

