President Akufo-Addo inspects Suame Interchange Project  

Kumasi, July 15, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has visited the project site of the Suame Interchange in Kumasi to inspect the progress of work on the 140 million euros project.

Accompanied by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye and officials of Ghana Highways Authority, the President was briefed on the progress of work by Rango Construction, contractors for the project.

They walked the President through the work done so far and the challenges confronting the project while assuring him of completion within the contract duration.

Among the challenges raised by the contractors were inadequate funds for payment of compensation to affected structures, as well as relocation of utility lines along the project corridor.

The project, which is in two phases is expected to ease traffic congestion, travel time as well as safety through a reduction in road accidents when completed.

The first phase comprises a four-tier interchange at Suame, an overpass at Krofrom Junction, an underpass at Abrepo Junction and the widening of sections of the ring road.

Phase two will see the construction of overpasses at Anomangye Junction, Magazine New Road Junction and Abusuakruwa Junction.

It also comes with 15 kilometres of local roads improvement of selected intersections and the widening of the Offinso Road into a three-lane dual carriageway.

GNA

