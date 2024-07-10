NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese donates mathematical sets to students 

By Samuel Ackon

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), July 9, GNA- Mr Eric Kobina Nyanteh, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region, has donated a total of 2,544 mathematical sets to students writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The beneficiaries were from 114 Junior High Schools both public and private writing the BECE in the district.

Presenting the sets, Mr Nyanteh also known as Etudor, said the gesture was to ensure none of the candidates lacked the basic items needed for the examination.

He told them that the future of the country rested on their shoulders and urged them to excel and ensure investments made by parents, teachers and the state do not go to waste.

Interacting with the candidates, Mr Nyanteh advised them to refrain from examination malpractices since that could jeopardise their future when caught.

He advised them not to be intimidated by the presence of security personnel at the centres as they were there to ensure the examination was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

Dr Juliette D.Otami, District Education Director, expressed gratitude to Mr Nyanteh and wished him well in all his endeavours and ambitions for the district.

Ms Vivian Ainoo of Obokor SDA Basic School, a beneficiary was excited about the gesture and pledged to excel in the examination.

