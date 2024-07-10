Over 5,000 pupils taking BECE in STMA  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, July 9, GNA -The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan area of the Ghana Education Service has presented 5,303 candidates for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Ms. Charity Baah, the Metro Education PRO said out of the number; male candidates were 2633 Female Candidates being 2670 and writing in 18 centres with 186 Invigilators.

There were also 18 supervisors and 19 Assistant Supervisors.

The registered schools involved 130 including 84 Public Schools and 46 Private Schools.

On how the Metropolis had prepared for the examination, she said a series of mocks had been written by the Assembly Units and at the school level.

Also, the services of the guidance and counselling coordinator in school and cluster-based sensitisation examination anxiety and fear, monitored the attendance of girls in school, pregnant girls as well as young mothers in schools to promote retention and transition.

Ms. Baah said the Metro attended to candidates with special needs to know the appropriate accommodation to be offered for them as well as sensitized the candidates in cluster and school based on the Do’s and Don’ts of the examination.

Also, the students had been supplied leaflets from WAEC on rules and regulations on the examination and morning and afternoon classes for candidates

She advised that candidates could still pass the examination very well without ‘apo,’ “What you have to do is to revise your notes and past questions.”

GNA

