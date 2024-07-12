Four nursing mothers, three pregnant girls sit for BECE in Bia West District  

By Alex Baah Boadi

Debiso (WN/R), July 12, GNA – A total of four nursing mothers and three pregnant girls are part of the candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Bia West district of the Western North Region.

Twenty-six others comprising of 11 boys and 15 girls failed to show up to sit for the Examination.

Mr Peter Aseidu, the Bia West Examination Coordinator, said a total of 2097 candidates registered for the examination in the district, with 1096 being boys and 1001 girls.

The Examination Coordinator said the exams were being conducted in 11 centres, with 11 supervisors, five Assistants and 75 Invigilators.

He said information gathered by the respective school authorities indicated that two of the absentee boys were said to have migrated to different areas with their parents.

He, however, expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the exams so far and was optimistic of an improved result.

GNA

