NHIA pays GHS 587,236.00  to six hospitals under Free Dialysis Coverage programme  

Accra, July 02, GNA-The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) at the end of June paid GHS 587,236.00 to six hospitals providing care to vulnerable patients under its Free Dialysis Coverage programme.

A press release signed by its acting CEO, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, said the hospitals submitted their respective list of chronic dialysis patients that received treatment in June marking the first month of the implementation of the Government’s critical support to the patients.

The statement said the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) was paid GHS 96, 236.00, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) received a sum of 77, 578.00 cedis, Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) also received GHS 92, 308.00

It said the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) was paid GHS 83, 470.00, the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) received 57, 938.00 cedis and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) was paid GHS 179, 706.00.

The statement said the hospital was expected to manage the funds and ensure that all patients, who may have paid out-of-pocket during the month of June were fully reimbursed according to the approved amount for the various categories.

It said patient categories to be reimbursed were patients aged 18 and below and 60 years and above.

They will receive all eight (8) free dialysis sessions per month under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) from June to December 2024.

Persons aged 19 to 59 years seeking treatment at KATH, CCTH, ENRH, HTH, and TTH except KBTH, will receive two (2) dialysis sessions per month.

Adult patients (19 to 59) receiving treatment at KBTH will receive a subsidy for two (2) dialysis sessions per month, meaning the NHIA will cover 50 per cent of the cost of the two sessions.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in June this year announced the introduction of Free Dialysis Coverage for some vulnerable patient categories.

The arrangement was approved by Parliament within the NHIA’s Allocation Formula for 2024.

Under the arrangement, selected healthcare providers were to receive payment for treating dialysis patients up to the tune of GHS 4.4 Million, made up of GHS2 Million from the Allocation Formula and GHS 2.4 Million from the NHIA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Budget for this fiscal year.

The initiative is to enhance access to and affordability of dialysis treatment for patients.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

