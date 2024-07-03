NDC suspends Central Regional Chairman over anti-party conducts 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 03, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has levied a one-month suspension on Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Central Regional Chairman of the Party, citing actions against the party’s interests.

He has been asked not to hold himself as the Regional Chairman and directed to hand over all party property to Mr Ekow Okyere Panyin Eduamoah, his Vice.

This ruling was made following a gathering involving the party’s national executives, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) and Central Regional executives.

The decision was made because of a purported six-month suspension and removal of Mr Nuredin Shiabu Migyimah as the party’s Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate (PC) due to what was claimed as “unethical behaviour and actions against the party.”

However, after a meeting on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters, Mr Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, stated that the decision to remove Mr Migyimah’s candidacy had been overturned.

In a statement after the meeting, he declared that the document issued by the Central Region Secretariat of the Party, signed by its chairman, Dr Asiedu to remove Mr Migyimah was “invalid” and “unlawful..”

“Therefore, Comrade Migyimah remains the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central in the upcoming general elections in December 2024.”

It clarified that neither Dr Asiedu nor the supposed Regional Functional Executive Committee possessed the right or authority to remove a Parliamentary Candidate of the party from contesting a national election.

The statement said the grounds for the alleged removal of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate were entirely untrue and lacked any validity.

“You played a prominent role in the supposed removal of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate, defying explicit instructions given to you by the General Secretary and the National Chairman of the party.

It stated: “By publicly declaring the supposed removal of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate, despite being aware of the lack of legal or rational justification, you have engaged in evident anti-party conduct and tarnished the party’s reputation.”

In deciding on this matter, the statement said FEC acknowledged Dr Asiedu’s repeated disobedience of explicit instructions from the national leadership of the party in the past.

“Please be advised that the lifting of your suspension is contingent upon your conduct during this period of suspension,” he added.

GNA

