60-year-old man burnt to death at Achonwa 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, July 3, GNA – A 60-year-old man identified as Isaac Ansah has been burnt to death by some residents of Achonwa, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

Mr Frank Eshun, a Nephew of the deceased, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said his uncle affectionately called “Uncle Joojo” was lynched after he was accused of contracting a fetish priest to kill some residents of the community.

According to him, the deceased was brought from his residence at Dixcove to the Achonwa community chief’s palace and questioned about a purported list of people circulating within the area that he the (deceased) had allegedly sent to a fetish priest to kill them.

He said the fetish priest In question confirmed during the meeting at the Achonwa chief’s palace that the late Mr Ansah actually brought such a task for him to execute but did not, on the grounds that the deceased could not afford the agreed payment terms.

“The fetish priest started spreading this news within the community purposely for the said names to know that Uncle Joojo wanted to kill them,” Mr Eshun narrated.

He said the individuals, who took matters into their own hands, lynched Mr Ansah and subsequently burnt him to death.

He called for justice for his uncle, saying, “We the family members want the State to enforce the law so that community members who were part of this incident are arrested and prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, the GNA had gathered that six people, including the Assembly Member of the community, have been arrested by the Ahanta West Municipal Police Command to assist in investigations.

All efforts to get the police to comment on the matter proved futile.

GNA

