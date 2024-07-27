NDC supporters in carnival mood at Tamale Jubilee Park for National Campaign launch

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, July 27, GNA – In an atmosphere reminiscent of a carnival, supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have thronged the Jubilee Park in Tamale for the National Campaign launch of the party for this year’s general election.

It is a competition for party supporters to appear in party colours and paraphernalia as almost all of them adorn themselves to openly display their love and loyalty for the biggest opposition party in the country.

A huge podium has also been set to accommodate party leaders and dignitaries while five large screens have been erected around the venue for live screening of proceedings.

The security services are having a tough time controlling the crowd, which is surging beyond the allowable point towards the podium.

On the major streets of the metropolis, there are visible signs of NDC as most vehicles, motorbikes, tricycles, and even pedestrians appear in NDC paraphernalia.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

