Former Headmaster of Ashaiman SHS at 80 prays for BECE candidates 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Ashaiman, July 8, GNA – Mr. Alfred S. Biko, a former Headmaster of Ashaiman Senior High School, has used his 80th birthday celebration to pray for all candidates of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He wished them the best of luck in their week-long examination, which begins on Monday, July 8.

The retired educationist made the marks during the climax of the 2024 Conference of Destiny (COD) Week Celebration of the Tema District of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Biko, who wished the candidates God’s speed and excellence in their examination, further urged them to desist from copying or engaging in any form of examination malpractices.

Mr. Biko expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for carrying him through life over the past 80 years.

A visibly elated Mr. Biko speaking to the Ghana News Agency said: “I have come this far by the grace of God, and I pray that the God of Moses will grant me a long life with good health.”

He thanked his lovely wife, Afi, and their four daughters Frieda, Patricia, Joyceline and Dr Bernice Biko for their love and support for him over the years.

The octogenarian also thanked the leadership of the GCCI Tema District for their support for him.

Reverend Paul Morgan-Adorsu, the GCCI Tema District Pastor, who led the Congregation to pray for Mr. Biko, commended him for his sacrifices and commitment towards the work of God.

The week-long prayer and fasting conference was attended by all eight branches of the GCCI Tema District; namely Grace Temple, Maranatha Assembly, Mount Zion Assembly, Refuge Assembly, Tema Main Assembly, Tema Newtown Assembly, Prampram Assembly and Mexico City Cell Group.

GNA

