Election 2024: NDC Campaign launch underway in Tamale

Accra, July 27, GNA – The 2024 Election campaign launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is underway in Tamale, the capital of the Northern region.

Thousands of NDC members and sympathisers have thronged the capital to kick start the Party’s campaign ahead of the December polls.

Some leaders, including national executive members and the national campaign team members have taken turns to address the gathering.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the NDC called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give the nation an assurance that he would hand over power peacefully after the 2024 election.

He said it was worrying that four months to the election, the President had not assured Ghanaians of handing over power peacefully to the next government.

More soon.

GNA

