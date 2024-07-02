Muslim women’s leader urges parents to prioritise education over early marriage 

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu/Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Tema, July 2, GNA — Hajia Amina Ibrahim, the National President of Muslim Women in Teaching Ghana, has appealed to parents and guardians to allow their daughters to pursue their education and reach their full potential before considering marriage.

Hajia Ibrahim made this call during a visit by The Multi-Faith Women’s Network to Star Basic School in Tema Community Five to donate some educational materials to the final-year pupils towards their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to Girls Not Brides, a global partnership working to end child marriage, 19 per cent of girls in Ghana are married before the age of 18, and five per cent are married before their 15th birthday. It also indicates that four per cent of Ghanaian boys are married before the age of 18.

She emphasised the importance of education in empowering girls and women, adding that education is the key to unlocking their potential.

She stressed that parents and guardians must ensure that their daughters get the needed education and that their well-being is prioritised over early marriage.

Hajia Ibrahim also urged the pupils to seize the opportunity to learn new skills and acquire knowledge while waiting for their results after writing the BECE.

She encouraged them not to give up but rather to focus on their goals, noting that success is within reach if they remain committed.

Reverend Mrs Patricia Addy, the Director of the Ga Presbytery Ecumenical and Social Relations (ESR) Department of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and a member of the network, encouraged the pupils to trust in God’s plan and purpose for their lives.

She urged parents and guardians to support their children with the necessary learning materials and resources.

She emphasised the importance of trust in God’s guidance and provision, expressing the network’s belief that the pupils will excel and achieve their dreams with hard work and determination.

Ms. Joyce Boham, the Deputy Director of the Institute of Women in Religion and Culture at the Trinity Theological Seminary and a member of the network, told the Ghana News Agency that the group identified Star School as a beneficiary of their mentorship programme.

She said it is important for leaders to come together to support students at critical milestones.

The Multi-Faith Women’s Network is a collection of women from diverse religious backgrounds.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

