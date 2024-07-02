Approach the examination with confidence – Deputy Education Minister urges candidates 

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kumasi (Ash), July 02, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), has encouraged candidates writing this year’s certificate II core exams, to be confident as they approach their final examination.

They should be courageous, trust in their abilities and discard fear from their thoughts.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, stated this when he led a team to visit some selected TVET institutions in Kumasi serving as examination centres for the 2024 May/June certificate II core examination.

In this year’s exam, 49,056 candidates have been registered to write the exams across 131 examination centres in the country.

The centres visited were the Methodist Technical Institute at Kwadaso, which hosted four institutions with a total number of 704 students, and the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI), where 1,586 students are sitting for the examination.

The tour’s aim, according to the Minister, was to learn firsthand the preparation towards the conduct of the examination and to monitor, motivate, inspire, and encourage the candidates as they get ready to commence their final examination.

Prof. Nyarko speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), was impressed with the conduct of the exams so far and assured the public that the Ministry had taken enough precautionary steps to ensure the integrity of the examination was upheld.

He urged parents to encourage their wards to involve themselves with TVET education to help them get the right skills and knowledge needed to get them ready to support the growth of industries in the country.

The Minister praised the government for the huge investment it had offered to the TVET sector towards effective teaching and learning of all students.

Mr Kwame Adu-Kese, the Principal of Methodist Technical Institute, commended the Deputy Minister for visiting the school, adding that, it would boost the confidence of the students to go for success in the ongoing examination.

The Minister was accompanied by Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

GNA

