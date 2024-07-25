MTN reiterates commitment to expanding inclusiveness in digital financial space

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Kumasi July 25, GNA – Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) says it will continue to work to develop innovative strategies to expand inclusiveness in the digital financial space.

Nii Adotey Mingle, the General Manager, MTN Northern Sector, said the company had repackaged its digital business solution platforms to ensure easy access to business innovative products to boost operations of small and medium scale enterprises as well as individuals, irrespective of where one operated.

Interacting with senior journalists and other stakeholders of the company in Kumasi on Thursday, he said MTN’s vision was to ensure that the brand drove progress that mattered to everybody.

He said customer experience transformation was currently ongoing to help deepen financial inclusion for both subscribers, merchants and agents of the company.

The company had partnered with banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions to ensure easy and timely access to various financial services in the country.

Nii Mingle said MTN was continuously working to improve its network connectivity at all levels.

He said the MTN Foundation had undertaken several projects in health, education, economic empowerment among others to improve the people’s living conditions.

The company has constructed over 90 educational infrastructure across the country, 55 health facilities, empowering SMEs in business management, ICT hubs, and business innovation centres to mention but a few.

It had spent over GHc106 million on social impact projects, which had touched the lives of more than 4.5 million people across the country, Nii Mingle said.

The company was building the talents for the future by investing in the best talents toward becoming a skill-based organisation, he said, and that it was increasing female representation in management positions.

Mr Benedict Bentil, Senior Manager, Enterprise Development, said MTN was promoting digital literacy for SMEs by working with stakeholders to transfer knowledge and digital skills to them, especially in the areas of record keeping, to formalise business operations in the country.

Mr Osei Akoto, the Technical Manager of the Northern sector, said 67 new sites had been commissioned to address coverage and capacity gaps in the region, while 33 Multiple Input and Multiple Output (MIMO) sites had also been deployed in the region.

He said plans were advanced to build an additional 28 new sites in 2024, while a 90-kilometre fiber network expansion was underway from Konongo to Banko.

Some of the key challenges facing the expansion projects were fiber cuts by some unscrupulous people and site access denial by some landlords, Mr Akoto said, adding that it had experienced over 471 fiber cuts in the region to date.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

