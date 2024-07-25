ATU donates to Nsawam Prison inmates  

Accra, July 25, GNA- The Accra Technical University has donated stationery and cartons of water to the Nsawam Prisons as part of its 75th anniversary celebration.

The University also donated note one exercise books and pens to the Mpehuasem Methodist Basic School to aid teaching and learning.

The exercise books were customised with programmes undertaken by the University.

Professor Alice Mensah, Chairperson of the 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, ATU, said the gesture was part of activities to respond to the needs of the community in which it operated.

The exercise also underscores the University’s commitment to community service and part of its corporate social responsibility of reaching out to community development.

At the Nsawam Prisons, Professor Mensah expressed satisfaction with educational interventions for inmates to learn vocational and technical skills after serving their sentences.

She said the University would explore collaboration with the management of the Prisons to offer courses in vocational and technical education.

The Professor said the University had a satellite campus at Mpehuasem and thought it prudent to donate to the school to enhance academic studies.

Prof Mensah said the university’s doors were opened so that the school could use the science laboratory at the Mpehuasem campus for hands-on experience.

She advised the students to strive for academic excellence by taking their studies seriously for a better career.

Superintendent Paul Nuobepuor, Officer-in-Charge of Education and Training, Nsawam Prisons commended the University for the donation and pledged to use the items for

its intended purposes.

He said the Prisons had schools from kindergarten to Senior High School and courses for inmates in draughtsmanship, carpentry, and electrical engineering to enhance their skills in technical and vocational training.

Superintendent Nuobepuor announced that 24 inmates would graduate from the University of Cape Coast after undertaking degree courses in education, banking, and others.

Mr Bright Loggoh, Headteacher, Mpehuasem Methodist Basic School, thanked the University for the gesture.

He said the donation was timely since it would be a relief for parents spending on learning materials.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

