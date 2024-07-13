MPS unveils equipment stimulator at Terminal 3

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 13, GNA – To test and sharpen the skills and competencies of operators at Tema Port Terminal 3, Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) has unveiled a state-of-the-art equipment simulator.

Mr. Mohamed Samara, the Chief Executive Officer, unveiling the equipment simulator to stakeholders, said that it was in line with the overall strategy to boost the efficiency and competitiveness of the Tema Port.

Mr. Samara said for Tema Port to sell itself as a hub port, it must meet certain global standards being offered by various big hub ports in various countries.

“We have to match that service level, if not exceed it, for us to actually anchor some services over here. For example, the crane productivity, not only the berth productivity, has to be tip top.”

He further said the safety in handling the equipment had to be good without inflicting any damage whatsoever to cargo while handling it in the fastest possible way for a quick turnaround of vessels.

Madam Julia Acquah, the Human Resource Manager at MPS, said the equipment simulator will add to the company’s various avenues intended to optimise skills development in the workforce.

She said that with the simulator, they were looking at upscaling the skills and competencies of their existing workforce by allowing them to have a picture of and a feel of the field environment.

“So this gives you a picture of what it looks like out there and an environment of what it would feel like out there, so when you sit behind a console, you get to experience exactly what is happening out there.”

She added that the stimulator offered the employees the opportunity to make corrections, learn new skills, and learn better ways of working, thereby reducing accidents in the port.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

