Minister dissatisfied with quality of work on Mallam Market project 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, July 19, GNA – Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done on the Mallam Market Project.

He said he was particularly concerned about the quality of work on a crèche for the children of the market women, and the community at large.

“This is completely unacceptable, the finishing is very poor; the materials used, I do not think are okay, the plastering of the walls is just not properly done, and the entire compound is sinking,” he said.

“There is no proper compacting before the pavement blocks were laid, you see the direction of the water towards the building instead of some direction out of the yard, so I am extremely disappointed,” he explained.

The Minister was speaking to the media after inspecting market projects at the Odawna and Mallam markets.

The visit was to assess the progress of work, engage with stakeholders, and discuss developments at Odawna and Mallam markets, and also presented a valuable opportunity to highlight initiatives aimed at enhancing market infrastructure and operations.

Mr Korsah charged the consultant of the projects to take action, and that the entire construction needed to be redone, adding that that could not pass for expenditure using the government’s money.

He said the portions within the market were occupied by the market women, and that upon agreement with the consultant and the Assembly, Saturdays and Sundays would be devoted to completing the work.

“We need to bring this work to some finality, it is virtually over-delayed and we are hoping that at the beginning of the coming weekend, we can increase the momentum and pave the entire market for ease of movements and some kind of proper hygiene and sanitation,” he added.

The Minister instructed those encroaching on the government lands to remove structures and vacate the area to allow for the wall construction work at the Odawna Market.

He added that works at the Odawna Market had stalled for about eight years, and that they were determined to finish and handover by the end of this month.

Dr Andrews Kwablah, Chief Executive, NKA Consult, said the Mallam Market Project was currently in progress and had not yet reached completion, assuring that his team was committed to delivering high-quality work upon the Project’s completion.

The Chief Executive said NKA Consult took full responsibility for ensuring that the project met the required standards, and that his team was working diligently to complete the outstanding tasks.

The contract involved the reconstruction of 16 market sheds, a four-classroom crèche block, and a 40-seater place of convenience for the Odawna market.

For the Mallam Market, the contract include 40 reconstructed market sheds, a four-classroom crèche, and a 40-seater place of convenience.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

