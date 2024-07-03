Let’s encourage students to take interest in art, creative work — Kuwornu 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, July 03, GNA – Mr Aaron Kuwornu, Northern Regional Director, Ghana Library Authority has underscored need for parents and other stakeholders to encourage students to take keen interest in the art and creative work in schools.

He said it was important for them to erase the erroneous impression that art and creative work was meant for non-performing students, adding it enhanced self-employment and other business opportunities.

Mr Kuwornu explained that not every student had the talent to become a lawyer, an engineer, a medical doctor, or a Banker, emphasising that those with the skills in the art and creative work should also be encouraged.

He made the call, when the Ghana News Agency visited the Northern Regional Library to interact with learners, who were currently undertaking some lessons on art and creative work.

The initiative was dubbed: “The Library Arts Discovery”, which was open to both public and private basic schools in Tamale from kindergarten to primary three.

Interested schools were expected to present at least five pupils to participate in the exercise.

Mr Kuwornu said the initiative was carefully designed to motivate all learners to come to the library and learn, irrespective of their background, which would culminate in boosting their interest in learning other subjects.

The first phase of the initiative had a total of seven participating basic schools in Tamale, including Lamanshegu Primary School C, Nuriya Islamic Primary School, Seventh-day Adventists Main (B) Primary School, Prison School Complex, Manhalia Islamic Primary School, Lamanshegu Primary School (B), and Jakarayili Seventh-day Primary School.

Mr Ebenezer Mawuli, Coordinator for the Library Arts Discovery initiative, said the exercise was encouraging more students to come to the library to learn and discover themselves.

He said the initiative was confronted with inadequate learning materials such as coloured pencils, pens, kneaded erasers, pencils, among others.

He called on parents, guardians, stakeholders, and other NGOs to support the initiative to enhance inclusivity in learning.

