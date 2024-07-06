Manhyia South applauds Dr. Bawumia for choosing NAPO as running mate 

By Yussif Ibrahim/Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, July 6, GNA – Constituents of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately called NAPO, Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, have applauded the Vice President and Flag Bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for choosing their MP as his running mate for the 2024 general election.

They said the two astute politicians would make a solid pair capable of achieving the unprecedented feat of securing a third term for the NPP under the Fourth Republic.

The confirmation of the Energy Minister by the National Executive Committee of the party on Thursday July 4, this year, sparked a spontaneous jubilation in his constituency, as supporters of the NPP took to the streets to express their excitement over the possibility of their MP becoming the next Vice President.

The confirmation of NAPO appeared to have dominated discussions across the constituency on Friday when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the constituency to sample the views of the constituents.

Pockets of party supporters wearing NAPO T-shirts could be seen discussing what had become the most topical issue in almost all communities visited.

Some of them who spoke to the GNA, said Dr. Bawumia could not have made a better choice considering the track record of Dr. Opoku-Prempeh both in parliament and in government.

The Manhyia South MP, according to them, was the perfect choice to complement the Vice President to retain power for the ruling party.

Madam Adwoa Manu, a resident of Ashtown, said she was so much excited when she heard the news, saying that the Vice President had made the best decision that could propel the NPP to victory.

Her position was not different from Mr. Eric Osei, who touted the exceptional qualities of the Energy Minister.

According to him, Dr. Opoku-Prempeh had been a good leader for the people of Manhyia South and that he had the potential to become one of the best Vice Presidents the country had seen.

Another constituent, Faustina Owusuwaa, said although she did not know Dr. Opoku Prempeh personally, she had seen the impact his leadership had made in the constituency since becoming their MP in 2008.

Meanwhile the Ashanti Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Abass Nurudeen, has described the appointment of Dr. Opoku-Prempeh as a sign of a looming defeat for the NPP.

He said the poor record of NAPO at both the Education and Energy Ministries rendered him unfit to occupy the high office of the Vice President.

According to him, the NDC was not perturbed by the appointment of NAPO because he would not make any significant impact in the impending election.

The Communication Officer noted that the combination of Dr. Bawumia and NAPO was nowhere close to the ticket of John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who have a proven record that Ghanaians could testify.

In a related development, five names have come up as possible successors to Dr Opoku Prempeh, as parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

They are Mr Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, Kwabena Addo Amankwaa and Kinsley Kyeretwie.

Meanwhile, the party is set to open nominations for interested applicants to file their names to contest the constituency primaries following the nomination of Dr Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the party’s flag-bearer.

A statement issued by Mr Justin Kodua, General Secretary of the party said nominations would be opened on Monday July 8 and close on July 9, 2024.

The primaries would be held on Sunday July 14, 2024.

GNA

