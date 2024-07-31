Man, 24, on bail over land fraud 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 31, GNA - The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GHC50,000.00 bail to a trader who allegedly defrauded a businessman under the pretext of securing him a plot of land.

Two sureties are to sign for Joseph Tettey, 24.

They are also to deposit their valid national identification cards with the Court’s Registry, the Court ordered.

The Court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau also asked the prosecution to serve Tettey with disclosures and witness statements before the next adjourned date.

Tettey has denied the offence of fraudulent land transaction.

He is expected back in court on August 6, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the Court presided over by Ms Marful-Sau that Mr Francis Deo Tudzi, the Complainant, was a businessman and living at Fise near Amasaman.

He said Joseph Tetteh, the accused person, was a trader and resident of Obeyeyie near Amasaman.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said in 2017, Mr Tudzi bought a piece of land situated at Ayikai Doblo at GHC20,000.00 from Tetteh.

He said the complainant made part payment of GHC16,000.00 and decided to start his project, but realised that someone was developing it.

The prosecution said the complainant informed the accused about the new development and he (the accused person) promised to relocate the complainant but failed.

Several attempts to recover his money or get a replacement of the land failed, the Court heard.

He told the Court that Mr Tudzi made a report to the Amasaman police on December 14, 2023, leading to the arrest of Tetteh.

He refunded GHC2,000.00 and pleaded to be given time to refund the rest, but failed to honour his promise, Police told the Court.

After investigation, he was charged with the offence and put before court.

