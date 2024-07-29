Mahama, Opoku-Agyemang to pay courtesy call on Central Regional House of Chiefs 

Accra, July 29, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will tomorrow, Tuesday, lead his Running Mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to pay a courtesy call on the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesman of the NDC Running Mate, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the joint courtesy call followed the successful launch of the NDC’s campaign for the 2024 Elections in Tamale over the weekend.

It said after the courtesy call, that Prof Opoku-Agyemang would commence campaigning in the Region.

The statement said she would tour a number of constituencies in the Region till Friday, August 2, when she would bring the first part of her campaign tour there, to a close.

