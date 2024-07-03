GAF Special Forces Unit receives more skilled working dogs 

By Benjamin Commey and Christiana Afua Nyarko, GNA

Accra, June 3, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) special force, has received two Austrian skilled working dogs from the Austrian Armed Forces.

The presentation of the working dogs to the Special Forces Unit was done at the National Dog Academy in Accra.

The donation was facilitated by the Austrian Embassy in Ghana supported by the German Armed Forces Technical Support Group.

The presentation of the highly skilled canines, according the Acting Provost Marshal of the GAF, Brigadier General Jackson Wonje, was a testament to the deep corporation and friendship between the two countries and their militaries.

“The Ghana Armed Forces is expanding and as part of the expansion programme, we are trying to introduce dogs to the various battalions so that when they are operating , they can do so independently instead of when there’s a need for a dog then they would turn to the military police to look for dogs,” he said.

He explained how the dogs were capable of executing modern military and security operations such as search and rescue efforts, explosive device and narcotics detection, enemy tracking in times of battle and other security related operations.

Mr. Jurgen Heissel, the Charge’ D’Affairs at the Austrian Embassy, said the gesture was a contribution of the Austrian Armed Forces, which symbolised existing mutual commitment to enhancing security and operational capability of GAF.

He said the two dogs would become key assets in the operation of GAF.

The dogs are the agile German breed famed for their obedience, loyalty and apt response to training and commands by their handlers.

