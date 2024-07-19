Ga State urged to unite for development 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, July 18, GNA- Nii Asere Boi VII, Asere Mantse, has urged the Chiefs and People of the Ga State to foster unity as they celebrate the Homowo festival.

He emphasised that love, peaceful coexistence, and forgiveness would guarantee progress that was needed in the Ga State and throughout the Nation.

“Asere is going through a lot of challenges, and this has affected the Ga State as a whole due to a lack of unity. I therefore entreat all the People of Asere to use this year’s Homowo to foster unity within the Asere traditional Area,” he said.

Nii Boi II made the call during the launch of the 2024 Homowo celebration to kick off a series of festival activities.

Homowo is a festival by the people of the Ga State within the Greater Accra Region.

The festival symbolises hooting at hunger and is held every year in memory of the ancestors.

During the event, families gather for a reunion and merrymaking.

Nii Boi the VII also entreated all Chiefs and People of Asere to ensure peace before, during, and after the December elections.

“Let us all play our part to ensure that the 20204 Homowo and 2024 elections are very peaceful,” he urged.

Nii Ayittey Okuaonsro I, Opah Mantse, emphasised that development could only occur when leaders and people worked together.

The colourful launch had cultural displays that symbolised Homowo festival activities.

Various sub-chiefs from across the Ga State, as well as community people, witnessed the occasion.

The occasion also featured a delegation of Zongo chiefs from across the State, including Dr Sheikh Jibril Sissy, Chief of Ga Central Council of Zongo, and Tanko Ayuba Yusif, Bubiashie Zongo Chief, among others.

This year’s Homowo festival will be celebrated on July 27, 2024, with the theme: “Uniting Asere for a peaceful Homowo.”

The celebration follows the ban on drumming and noise-making, which started on May 6 and was lifted on June 4, 2024.

GNA

