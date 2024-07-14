Leaders condemn political violence after shooting at Trump rally

Washington, July 14, (dpa/GNA) – International leaders have condemned political violence following a shooting at a rally held by former US president Donald Trump on Saturday.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, when several shots were fired. Writing on his social media site Truth Social after the incident, Trump said a bullet had pierced the upper part of his right ear.

A rally attendee died and two were critically injured in the incident, the US Secret Service said. The suspected shooter had also died.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, said he was shocked and strongly condemned the attack.

“Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives,” he wrote on social media platform X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “deeply shocked” by the shooting.

“Political violence has no place in a democracy,” she wrote on X.

“I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said his thoughts and prayers were with Trump “in these dark hours,” he wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his wife Sara were shocked by the attack.

“We pray for his safety and speedy recovery,” he posted on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X he was “appalled” to learn of the shooting.

“Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail,” he wrote.

“I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack’s victim, a rally attendee,” Zelensky said.

“I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X that he was “sickened” by the shooting.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

In Taipei, President Lai Ching-te wished Trump a swift recovery.

“Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack,” he wrote on X.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement it was with “great relief” that Trump was fine and well.

“Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme.”

GNA

