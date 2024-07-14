Biden condemns political violence as gunshots heard at Trump rally

Washington, July 14, (dpa/GNA) – US President Joe Biden, has condemned political violence, following a suspected shooting at Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday.

Trump was whisked off stage by Secret Service agents, after gunshots were heard during the rally in Pennsylvania. Videos from the scene showed Trump lifting his fist, as he was escorted off stage with a bloody ear.

Biden said there was no place in America for political violence.

“We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this,” he said.

“The bottom line is, the Trump rally is a rally that he should have been able to be conducted peacefully without any problem,” Biden said.

“But the idea, the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody must condemn it.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

