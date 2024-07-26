Kumbungu NCCE facilitates police-community dialogue to build trust 

By Rosemary Wayo

Kumbungu (N/R), July 26, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a dialogue session for the Police and members of the Kumbungu community.

It was facilitated by the Kumbungu District Directorate of NCCE with the aim to build trust between the Police and the community to enhance mutual perspectives of both parties in addressing violent extremism.

The police-community dialogue was an event under the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project, funded by the European Union.

It assembled officers of the Ghana Police Service, traditional and religious leaders, political activists and youth groups to dialogue on security issues.

Participants interacted with the Police on issues of community policing and possible collaborations to promote peace.

Madam Janet Ameseya, Kumbungu District Director of NCCE, speaking at the event at Kumbungu, said the Police-community dialogue session built essential trust to ensure the effective enforcement of the law and the safety of communities.

She said by promoting trust between the Police and community members, factors of radicalisation could be tackled as society became resilient and more inclusive.

She noted that the relationship between the Police and citizens was necessary in creating an environment for identifying extremist threats and addressing them.

She said the lack of trust in the security services was rooted in systemic factors, adding the dialogue sought to establish a foundation of trust where community members could feel valued.

Mr Abdulai Ayaala, Deputy Northern Regional Director, NCCE, said the Police could offer the needed security support to society when they had enough information.

He urged the citizenry to be on the lookout and not hesitate to report suspicious acts and individuals, who might want to mar the peace of the country.

Superintendent David Nyuah, Kumbungu District Police Commander, sensitised participants on the roles of the police, saying the police were trained to relate well with the community.

He urged participants to consider the police as allies, and individuals they could confide in and provide information to for security reasons.

He admonished political affiliates to engage in political activities without violence, saying, “Your interest in politics should not cause you to put the country at risk.”

He cautioned against petty fights resulting from religious banters, and said politics was not the only breeding ground for violent extremism.

He lauded the collaboration of Assembly Members in the area in the maintenance of peace, urging them to guide the youth against monetary exchanges for extremists’ errands.

GNA

