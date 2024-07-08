Knowledge exchange key to human capital transformation – Ya-Na



By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA, Bursa, Turkey

Bursa(Turkey), July. 8, GNA- Ya-Na Abukari II has indicated that education and knowledge exchange can play important roles in the transformation of human society.



According to him, monetary grants alone from advanced nations to the developing world would not bring the necessary human capital and infrastructure development to transform Africa.



He therefore urged leaders of the developing world and policy makers in Africa to prioritise knowledge transfer and exchange programmes to accelerate development in the continent.



The Ya-Na was speaking in Turkey on Monday, at a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Bursa Technical University (BTU) in the city of Bursa, Turkey.



The Ya-Na is on a 10- day working visit to Turkey.

He said for the developing world to achieve the needed development for it to take her rightful place in the world, the emphasis must be given to the transfer of knowledge in the areas and fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics from the advanced countries to Africa to ensure rapid transformation of the continent.



He therefore commended Prof. Dr. Naci Caglar, Vice Chancellor of the Bursa Technical University for his good leadership and foresight in the management of the institution.



According to the Ya-Na, Prof Caglar has demonstrated love for the people of Ghana by accepting to grant the King of Dagbon’s request for partnership between the Bursa Technical University and the Tamale Technical University ( TaTu).



The partnership protocol shall include research opportunities for academic staff, exchange programmes, scholarships and transfer of knowledge in all fields of study to strengthen TaTu and the general human capital development of Ghana.



Prof. Dr. Naci Caglar praised the Ya-Na for his vision for the Dagbon Kingdom and Ghana.

He mentioned that BTU was not only strong in artificial intelligence, robotics and engineering, but also in all disciplines and programmes undertaken in the University.



According to him, the University currently had three Ghanaian students at the undergraduate level and hoped that through this partnership, the institution would receive students for postgraduate and doctoral programmes.



He lauded the Ya-Na for working to put his University and the Tamale Technical University together to expand opportunities for students and academic staff members.



Prof Caglar said BTU was a great university, in a great and historic city of Bursa and therefore looked forward to a strong partnership between his school and Tamale Technical University.



The meeting was attended by Dalun Lana Tapha Mahamadu III, Sakpe Naa Alabira and Alhaji Abdul Rahman Mohammed, Secretary to the Ya-Na and Mr. Musah Yakubu, all in the Ya-Na’s delegation.

Prof Naci Caglar’s side included Prof Dr Beyhan Bayhan, Registrar,Madam Alev Cuydur, Head of International Relations Office, Ms. Aline Sariyildiz, Erasmus vice institutional co-ordinator of the Bursa Technical University.



A delegation of the University is expected in Ghana later this year to conclude the partnership agreement between the universities.

GNA

