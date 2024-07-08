Tragedy strikes two BECE candidates in North Tongu

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Battor (V/R), July 8, GNA – Two Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from Kanuwlou Basic School in the North Tongu district of the Volta Region have been involved in an accident on Sunday, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

According to information available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the students (names withheld) were sending-off their sister, who had visited them in Volo on Sunday when the two were knocked by a vehicle.

They were scheduled to write today’s exams at Volo Community Senior High School.

The District Chief Executive, Mr. Divine Osborne Fenu, confirmed the tragic incident and expressed concern about the psychological impact it might have on other candidates.

He promised to visit the affected students to offer support and encouragement.

The two candidates were rushed to the Volta River Authority hospital at Akosombo in the Eastern region, where one sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The other remains in critical condition.

Mr. Fenu extended his condolences to the family of the deceased student and pledged to visit them, as well as the hospitalized student, to offer his support.

He urged all BECE candidates to remain focused on their examinations and not let the tragic incident affect their performance.

GNA

