Kenyan president mulls changes to anti-graft laws to seal loopholes

MOMBASA, Kenya, July 27, (Xinhua/GNA) — Kenyan President, William Ruto, on Friday said his government will soon be proposing changes to the relevant laws, to seal the loopholes that undermine the fight against corruption.

Ruto, who has faced pressure from young Kenyan protesters, demanding accountability, said the legal amendments will include cracking down on corrupt officials, and those displaying opulence and wastage in government spending, amid high cost of living. “We cannot continue to tolerate those who steal from the public and then, obtain injunctions, while their cases drag on for years,” he said in the coastal city of Mombasa, during an inspection of development projects.

The Kenyan leader said the Executive, will work together with the criminal justice system, to ensure corruption cases are resolved within six months, promising that it will no longer be possible for the corrupt to use injunctions to evade prosecution or delay justice.

He said the legal amendments are aimed at cementing integrity and dealing firmly with corruption. Ruto on Wednesday nominated four Cabinet secretaries from Orange Democratic Party, the main opposition party, into his Cabinet to form a broad-based government, aiming to fix the governance issues raised by the young protesters.

He emphasized the government’s focus on the prudent use of public funds, to ensure Kenyans receive value for their money.

The Kenyan leader said government had redirected funds, previously earmarked for office renovations, seminars and vehicles, to projects that benefit the Kenyan people.

