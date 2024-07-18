GES partners with Special Olympics Ghana to train coaches   

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 18, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) in partnership with Special Olympics Ghana, has begun a four-day General Orientation Training for Coaches in Accra.

A total of 53 participants drawn across all 16 regions in the country would receive training in the areas of event management and organizing competitions.

Special Olympics Ghana is a non-profit organization providing sports training for children and adults with intellectual disabilities to end discrimination.

Mr Joe Mutua, Manager, Program Development at Special Olympics Africa in an interview with the GNA said he was impressed with the enthusiasm shown by the coaches to participate effectively in the training.

He said Special Olympics Ghana, together with other entities were on a mission to get more athletes on board.

“After the training, we expect the coaches to recruit new coaches, train them and those will also go ahead and recruit athletes because we need more athletes,” he added.

He showered praises on the Ghana Education Service for the support in driving a successful campaign.

“Most of our coaches are teachers and GES has enabled them to participate. They have received free time to join Special Olympics and be part of this training.”

Mr Mutua urged Ghanaians to embrace the opportunity as a way of promoting inclusion and creating an atmosphere where everyone is given freedom.

Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Deputy Director General, of the Ghana Education Service (GES) said “This is a fulfillment of our mandate as the GES to ensure inclusion and with Special Olympics Ghana we are collaborating well in making sure that all aspects that will strengthen the capacity of our teachers and learners.”

He highlighted the importance of supporting school children to leverage the capacity-building process as a way of unearthing their talents in sports.

Mr Owusu commended Special Olympics Ghana for their effort in supporting learners with special education needs in schools and communities.

The GES last year signed an MOU with Special Olympics Ghana to foster interest in sports among children with special needs and provide them with opportunities for future benefits.

