Police investigate death of two children in Tamale

Accra, July 01, GNA – The Police have commenced investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of two children in Kakpayili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The bodies of the children were found on June 30, 2024, in an abandoned vehicle in one of the compounds within the Kakpayili community.

A news brief from the Police said the children had been reported missing on June 25, 2024.

It said the bodies of the two deceased children had been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy, while investigation continued.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

