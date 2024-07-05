NCCE, Civic Education Club members hike Afadzato, Wli Waterfalls

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 5, GNA – Some Staff of the Kadjebi District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and members of Civic Education Club (CEC), a voluntary study group, have embarked on an educational tour of Afadzato and Wli Waterfall sites.

The students were from Ampeyo D/A Junior High School (JHS) in the Kadjebi District and Victory Preparatory School at Nsuta-Buem in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region.

The adventure was organised by the Club in partnership with the NCCE Office.

Ms Janet Yaa Obido, an Assistant Civic Education Officer of the NCCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the tour formed part of the CEC activities.

She said the students needed to visit the sites personally since “seeing is believing” and that as they were at the sites, they would be able to write on them perfectly in an examination as compared to those who had not visited those scenes.

Ms. Obido said it was believed that the human brain stored visuals faster than audiovisuals, hence the students would not forget the experience they had.

She asked them to see the journey as academic one, but not for fun alone.

Master David Napor, the School Prefect of Ampeyo D/A JHS, in an interview with the GNA, said they were happy and excited about the adventure as they only read on them in books, but they could now write on them well after the visit.

