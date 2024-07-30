Foundation inspires over 2,000 students to acquire higher education  

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 30, GNA-As part of efforts to promote inclusive and equitable quality education for all, the Rosemond Ama Yeboah Foundation is offering education scholarships and skill training opportunities for second-cycle students to acquire higher education.

To that end, the Foundation organised its maiden summit at the Sunyani Senior High School, to provide insight into its mission and objectives.

The Foundation’s mission is in tandem with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 1, 4 and 10) of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all, promoting lifelong learning opportunities for everybody, reducing inequalities and ending poverty in all its forms everywhere.

Speaking at the summit, Ms Rosemond Ama Yeboah, the Executive Director and Founder of the Foundation expressed the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to giving underprivileged students the opportunity to access higher education through scholarships and skills training.

She said the event was intended to empower students and provide them with the necessary tools and motivation to pursue higher education.

The event was held on the theme: “Leveraging Opportunities for Access to Higher Education: A Summit of the Future”.

“It fills me with joy and gratitude to stand before you to celebrate and champion a cause that lies at the heart of our mission: leveraging opportunities for access to higher education,” Ms Yeboah stated.

She highlighted the Foundation’s comprehensive approach, which includes education scholarships, mentorships, skill training, and access to opportunities, aimed at improving the lives of students during and after their tertiary education.

“Embrace wisdom like you’re doing today and climb up that good tree in your academic journey,” Ms Yeboah said.

She urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity the Foundation was offering to make significant life-changing decisions.

Some of the notable speakers at the event were Saki Sosi, a Private Legal Practitioner, Samuel Kojo Pinkrah, a Communication Strategist, Dorcas Babet Kwofie, a Development Professional, and Professor Emmanuel Arhin, a Lecturer at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, who gave thought-provoking speeches to inspire the students.

Each speaker contributed a distinct viewpoint, which enhanced the student’s comprehension of the significance of pursuing further education and personal growth.

During interactions with the students, they expressed immense joy and gratitude to the Foundation, noting that it was an unprecedented experience in their school.

Some of the participants expressed their desire for more such events in the school and communities.

The event was marked by exciting cultural performances and lovely tunes from the School’s Choir.

The Rosemond Ama Yeboah Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to raise a generation of capable and driven leaders by providing educational scholarships and comprehensive development opportunities to young people in Ghana and across Africa.

The Foundation is fostering positive change, building a brighter future for children of school-going age.

GNA

