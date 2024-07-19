Hearts management assures fans of building a formidable team for next season 

By Simon Asare



Accra, July 19, GNA – The management of Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed their commitment to improving the team’s performance ahead of the start of the 2024/25 football season.

The Phobians’ recent loss to rivals Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup has fueled calls for a technical and player revamp.

Already, Hearts of Oak had one of the worst seasons in recent memory, nearly avoiding relegation on the final day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



However, in a club statement, the management of Hearts of Oak has notified fans that they are now performing a detailed technical examination of the just-ended season.



“The board’s technical sub-committee has engaged with management and the technical staff to evaluate performance, assess the recruitment plan, and strategize for the upcoming season.



“The club recognises the need for improvement after a challenging 2023–24 season and is committed to enhancing its performance and competitiveness.



“The technical review process involving individual player performance evaluation and recruitment plans is ongoing, and regular updates will be provided to fans and stakeholders,” the statement said.



It also called on its supporters to remain patient and trust the process of building a strong team for the upcoming season.



GNA

