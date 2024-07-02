Basake Holy Stars Football Club seals historic qualification to Premier League

By P.K. Yankey

Basake (W/R), July 01, GNA – The Basake Holy Stars Football Club (FC) in the Ellembelle District has secured qualification to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history.

Basake Holy Stars FC finished first in the 2023/2024 division one league zone two with 56 points to secure qualification to play in the Ghana Premier League, while New Edubiase FC came second in the zone with 54 points,

CAM park at Nzema Aiyinasi near Basake is the home venue for Basake Holy Stars Football Club.

The premier league season is expected to commence on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Speaking to some fans of Basake Holy Stars FC at the Aiyinasi CAM park, they commended the club president, Mr. Simon Ehomah for investing in the team to ensure qualification.

They expressed their happiness and thanked the players and the technical team for dedicating their energies to help the team to qualify for the premier league.

“We are very happy because we are going to watch Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, Accra Hearts of Oak, Aduana, Samatex 1996 at Aiyinasi CAM park. God bless Mr Simon Ehomah for investing so much money in his team to qualify to replace Karela United in Nzema here, we are happy, the players and their coaches have done well.”

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who donated GHC2,000 to the team and promised to donate GHC5,000 later, commended the team for qualifying to feature in the 2024/2025 Ghana premier league season.

He described their qualification as historic, saying their qualification would boost economic activities in the Ellembelle District and other communities in Nzemaland.

He pledged his total commitment to support Basake Holy Stars FC to survive as he did to support Karela United before it relocated to Tamale.

Mr Kofi Buah appealed to companies such as Ghana National Gas Company, Adamus Mining Company, ENI and others to renovate the CAM park for the team and support it to survive.

Basake Holy Stars FC played their last home game at Aiyinasi CAM park on Sunday, June 2, 2024, against King Faisal FC and won by 1-0.

The goal was scored by Abdul Bashiru in the 13th minute in the first half.

Basake Holy Stars FC played their coronation game at the Aiyinasi CAM park where the GFA President, Mr Kurt Okraku presented the trophy to the team.

GNA

