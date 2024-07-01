GOC to fund Team Ghana’s pre-games camping in Strasbourg, France 

Accra, July 01, GNA – The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) will fund Team Ghana’s pre-games camping for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Nine athletes from two disciplines would represent Ghana, namely athletics and swimming at the Paris Games.

In an interview with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, he explained that the move by the GOC is to support the government’s effort to make sure Team Ghana has a successful campaign and take some of the pressure off the government.

He said the GOC had budgeted for €35,000 excluding fight tickets and per diems.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah mentioned that they had received support from the French Embassy in Ghana and a pre-games subsidy from the International Olympic Committee for the pre-games camping and acclimatization.

He, however, mentioned that the budget for the Games itself sat with the Ministry of Youth and Sports so he could not confirm the figure.

He added that the Team was expected to depart for Strasbourg on Sunday, July 7 for a two-week intensive camping and leave for Paris via train on July 22 to the Games Village.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games would be held from Friday, July 26, 2024, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

GNA

