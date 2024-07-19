GNCCI-Tema elects new executive members 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 19, GNA – The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) Tema Region has elected Dr. Gideon Amenyedor, an insurance broker and management consultant, as its new chairman for the next two years.

Mr. Amenyedor, who is the former managing director of Vanguard Assurance, polled 31 out of 46 votes to beat his contender, Mr. Samuel Addy, to the chairmanship position during a bimonthly meeting of the chamber.

He is to steer the affairs of the GNCCI, Tema Region, with the help of Mr. Shandorf Adu Bright and Ms. Pauline Amoako, the Vice chairman and treasurer, respectively.

Addressing members, he commended his predecessor for introducing networking programmes, adding that such an initiative would be intensified under his leadership adding that companies joined the GNCCI to do business with other companies; therefore, networking was essential in promoting their activities.

Dr. Amenyedor, who was the previous Vice Chairman of the Chartered Insurance Institute, announced that the new executive would introduce breakfast meetings aimed at discussing and finding solutions to problems faced by member companies.

According to him, there is a gap between companies and academia in Ghana, and therefore he would leverage his lecturing background to get universities and research institutions to investigate the problems and peculiar issues of businesses in Ghana, whose findings would be discussed and solutions found during the breakfast meetings.

He also touched on getting experts to train members to use performance measurement tools to monitor productivity and reward hard work to serve as an incentive for their workers to put off their best and increase productivity.

He said the new executive would collaborate with the GNCCI national to lobby the government on critical issues affecting members’ businesses and contribute towards the formulation of policies.

Mr. Staphane Miezan, GNCCI Second National Vice President, swearing in the new executive, reminded them that the work was voluntary and needed their full sacrifice to achieve its vision and mission.

Mr. Miezan stated that “you pick this position up to work; leadership should benefit the people you are leading. Even though the chamber does not give you money, know that when you do the work well, it will give you the needed glory.”

