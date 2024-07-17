Give Hope Global supports health institutions with medical equipment

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Pepease (E/R), July 17, GNA – Give Hope Global, a US-based non-government organisation (NGO), has donated medical equipment worth US$450,000 to four health institutions in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region to promote quality healthcare delivery.

The institutions are the Kwahu Pepease Health Centre, the Atibie Government Hospital, and the Nkwatanang and Borokruwaa CHPS compounds.

Among the items donated were ultrasound machines, hospital beds, otoscopes vein finder, hospital bassinets, blood pressure machines, stethoscopes, thermometers, wheelchairs and glucose monitors.

At separate ceremonies to present the items to the facilities, Mr John Watson, the Director of the NGO, said it was the organisation’s hallmark to support health institutions in deprived communities at Kwahu and beyond.

The organisation had decided to give back to society by providing quality healthcare to inhabitants with plans of extending the gesture to other neighboring communities outside the Kwahu enclave, he said.

Mr Watson said there had been complaints about lack of tools to work with by the facilities, hence the gesture.

A medical team of the NGO, in collaboration with the Atibie Nursing and Midwifery College, provided professional development training for healthcare professionals at Pepease Health Centre and the Atibie Government Hospital.

Mr Watson was hopeful that with the provision of medical equipment the performance of healthcare providers to patients would improve and also make their work easier to minimize the outflow of health professionals to other areas.

He, therefore, implored the health workers to use the items to provide quality healthcare services to the inhabitants and those in adjoining communities.

Dr Kobena Awotwe Wiredu, Medical Superintendent, Atibie Government Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the health facilities, lauded the NGO for the gesture and promised to use the equipment for its rightful purposes.

He said the items donated would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery to positively impact the living standards of inhabitants of Kwahu and its surrounding communities.

Present at the occasion were Dr William Flannery and Dr Lillian Ferdinands, Co-medical Directors of Give Hope Global, and Dr William Ofori Ntim, a Medical Doctor in the United States of America.

GNA

