Techiman to host NAFAC 2024

Accra, July 17, GNA – The National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) 2024 is scheduled for Techiman, in the Bono East Region.

The event, which comes off from October 25 to 31, is under the theme: “Beyond NAFAC @ 60: Harnessing Culture, the Pivot for Ghana’s Democracy and Sustainable Development”.

A statement, signed by Mr Fio Richardson Commey, Deputy Executive Director, National Commission on Culture (NCC), said: “The festival will showcase the diversity and vibrancy of Ghanaian culture through music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and more.”

It said this year’s theme highlighted the significance of culture in shaping the nation’s democracy and sustainable development.

“Renowned artists, performers, and cultural enthusiasts from across the country and beyond will come together to celebrate our cultural excellence,” the statement said.

As part of efforts to make the festival a memorable one, exhibitions of traditional crafts, textiles and art; cultural workshops, master classes and seminars; fashion shows, traditional cuisine, drinks, indigenous technology and science session will be done throughout the period.

There would also be a grand durbar of chiefs and traditional rulers.

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) advises the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to formulate policies and plans that will conserve and promote Ghana’s historical and cultural heritage.

It implements policies through initiation of programmes for the dissemination of ideas, promotes the evolution of an integrated national culture, translate the objectives, programmes and the spirit of the democratic process into the habits of the Ghanaian people.

