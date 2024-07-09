Ghana needs Bawumia, Napo for nation’s future – President Akufo-Addo  

By Stephen Asante

Accra, July 09, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the competency of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer and running mate for the 2024 General Election is in no doubt.

He declared that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer, and Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the running mate, “have what it takes to guarantee the nation a prosperous future if given the nod.”

“I have worked closely with these two gentlemen, and I must admit at first hand the extent of their knowledge and capabilities on the job,” the President said when he called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.

President Akufo-Addo was at the Palace to officially introduce Dr Opoku-Prempeh, popularly called Napo, as the party’s presidential running mate, following his recent overwhelming endorsement by the NPP’s leadership.

Napo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia-South, has been a key part of the governing party’s activities since assuming power in 2017, having previously served as Minister of Education and later as Minister of Energy.

The NPP, a centre-right and liberal-conservative political party, has been one of the two dominant parties in the country’s multi-party democracy under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

Since 1992, the Party has had the late Professor Albert Adu-Boahen, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as flagbearers at various stages.

The stakes are high as the governing party goes into this year’s elections seeking to retain power amid the prevailing economic challenges, with stiff competition from the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Political pundits expect the presidential election to be a close race, with all the dynamics and intricacies at play.

The President was hopeful that Dr. Opoku-Prempeh would use his vast knowledge and expertise to help the presidential candidate secure a resounding win for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

He appealed to the party’s supporters to unite and focus on the task ahead.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu lauded the NPP for the peaceful way they selected Dr Opoku-Prempeh as the presidential running mate.

He called on political parties to be development-oriented and work hard to address the citizenry’s needs.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

