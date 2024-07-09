Don’t let Bawumia regret his decision in choosing you– Asantehene advised NAPO 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 09, GNA–The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the 2024 Running Mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to disappoint the Party’s Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for choosing him.

“Don’t let Bawumia regret choosing you. Do whatever he tells you. Be humble and follow his teachings,” the revered King said.

The Asantehene offered this advice during the official introduction of NPP Running Mate, Dr Opoku Prempeh, to him at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Touching on the perceptions of arrogance tagged on Dr Opoku Prempeh, the Asantehene said while people may label Dr Opoku Prempeh as arrogant, he knew it wasn’t true.

“People say he is arrogant, but as my son, I know it’s not true. So, do the right thing. Do what is right and ensure all is well” the Asante King stated.

Otumfuo also charged the NPP to explain their vision clearly to Ghanaians ahead of the December general elections to elicit their support.

The traditional ruler extended his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, and the entire Elephant family for choosing Dr Opoku Prempeh as the running mate.

The Asantehene urged the NPP Flagbearer to mentor Dr Opoku Prempeh to perform effectively and to meet his expectations and inform him (Otumfuo) if he deviates or behaves.

“Train him and when he goes wrong, tell me and I will advise him accordingly,” the Asantehene stressed.

GNA

